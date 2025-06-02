Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 19,410 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 977,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,368,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $135.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.85.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

