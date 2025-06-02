Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 69,403 The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,403 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bancorp by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $65.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

