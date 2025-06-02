Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.49 Million in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.38% of Collegium Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,070. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,048.32. This represents a 20.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,994 over the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.7%

COLL opened at $29.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.63. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.96 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

