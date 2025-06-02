Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.68 Million in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 360,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.23% of RLJ Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,462.51. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RLJ opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.08 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Stories

