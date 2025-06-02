Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.71 Million in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 448,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 43,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 834,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 73,184 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,824.96. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,224.50. This represents a 36.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

