Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.73 Million in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.15% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 140,129 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,115,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,904 shares of company stock worth $6,767,649. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

