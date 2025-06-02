Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.77 Million in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Murphy Oil as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.10. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.23.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

