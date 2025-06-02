Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.91 Million in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 558,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,567,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,034,000. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,741,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,663,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,496,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Genworth Financial stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

