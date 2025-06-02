Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $4.41 Million in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.13% of EPR Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 463,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,503,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at $795,395.01. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.26.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.18%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

