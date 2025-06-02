Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $4.49 Million in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Saia by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 813.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Saia by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Saia to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Saia from $436.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens cut Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $515.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Saia from $560.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.95.

Saia Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Saia stock opened at $263.69 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.87 and its 200 day moving average is $411.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.