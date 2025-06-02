Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $4.83 Million in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.30% of American Assets Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.05 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

