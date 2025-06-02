Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $5.11 Million in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of SLM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SLM alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 489.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLM

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $374.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.83 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.