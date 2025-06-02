Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,973 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000.

Get Matson alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,025,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $542,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,086,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,562,000 after buying an additional 106,490 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Matson by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 753,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,590,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Matson by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,432,000 after buying an additional 117,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Matson by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 484,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,321,000 after buying an additional 61,204 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:MATX opened at $113.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.07. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.07 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,151.75. This trade represents a 19.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $55,735.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,136.68. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,286. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MATX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MATX

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.