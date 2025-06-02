Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in DXC Technology by 604.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

