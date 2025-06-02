Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,483,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,320,000 after buying an additional 1,918,965 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,390,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after buying an additional 1,571,027 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6,226.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,368,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,285,000 after buying an additional 1,347,020 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,956,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after buying an additional 1,272,853 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In related news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 8,200 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $252,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,284,131.01. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

