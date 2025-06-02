Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $54.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,983.71. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

