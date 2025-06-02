Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 139,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.16% of Patterson Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,409,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,390,000 after buying an additional 47,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,711,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,662,000 after buying an additional 527,054 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,614,000 after buying an additional 289,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,546,000 after buying an additional 245,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,924,000 after buying an additional 222,005 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.79.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

