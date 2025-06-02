Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.14% of Avidity Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 646.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,949.60. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $246,461.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,123.20. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,803 shares of company stock worth $1,877,437. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 2.3%

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.00. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

