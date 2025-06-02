Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 288,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.34% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $648.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

