Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 108,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,200,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $758,000.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $40,635.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,524.02. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $136,666.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,234 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,425.16. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,264 shares of company stock worth $1,469,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.52. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $9.19. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.16 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

