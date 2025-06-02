Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 253,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance
TVTX opened at $14.98 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travere Therapeutics
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $398,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,591.65. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $37,279.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,925.75. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $473,814. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Travere Therapeutics Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Travere Therapeutics
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.