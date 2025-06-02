Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 253,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

TVTX opened at $14.98 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. The company had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $398,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,591.65. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $37,279.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,925.75. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $473,814. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

