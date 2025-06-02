Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Nuvalent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 5,363,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,845,000 after acquiring an additional 363,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,249,000 after acquiring an additional 366,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,297,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 215,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nuvalent by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,284,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Nuvalent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,204,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvalent news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,861,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,334.28. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $73.63 on Monday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $113.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

