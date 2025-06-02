Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 223,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Mattel by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 2,698.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

