Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,876 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Yelp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in Yelp by 1,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Yelp by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Yelp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $37,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,441.60. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,782.80. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,828 shares of company stock worth $2,118,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE YELP opened at $38.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $41.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

