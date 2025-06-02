Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 55,199 Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.44% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

BELFB stock opened at $72.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $922.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

