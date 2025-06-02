Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $3.57 Million Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 281,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $11,374,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $267.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

