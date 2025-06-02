Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 134,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 80,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 179,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $23.28 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The business had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.38%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Moore bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,500. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,567.15. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

