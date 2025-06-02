Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1,778.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,016.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 119,820 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $69.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $2,595,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,613,948.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kotzman Kelly Campbell sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $510,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,725. This represents a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,279. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

