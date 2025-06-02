UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives $27.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,472,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $186.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

