Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 235 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 8.6% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $203.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.57 and a 200-day moving average of $208.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

