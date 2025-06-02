Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $280.03 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $171.10 and a 1 year high of $285.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.81. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

