Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 521,222 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $18,806,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 937,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 261,353 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 68,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 35,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,181,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE VET opened at $6.52 on Monday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $395.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VET shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Articles

