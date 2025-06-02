VersaBank (VBNK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Price Performance

VBNK opened at $11.68 on Monday. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $379.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.99.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VersaBank stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Free Report ) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of VersaBank worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VBNK shares. Roth Capital set a $10.40 price target on VersaBank in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $10.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VersaBank

VersaBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.