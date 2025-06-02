Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $12.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $74,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,002.52. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $149,944.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,226 shares of company stock valued at $324,925. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 280.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 504,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 371,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 554,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 27.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,384,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 948,472 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.92. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

