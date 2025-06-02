Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. Viper Energy has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Viper Energy by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

