Vista Investment Management Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Investment Management increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.