Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

COCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vita Coco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. Vita Coco has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $40.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.64 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 14,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $518,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,629,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,684.47. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $129,011,598.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,097,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,077,764.25. This trade represents a 34.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,854,762 shares of company stock valued at $132,152,179. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 200.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,806,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $7,985,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

