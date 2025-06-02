Wall Street Zen Downgrades Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CADE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

View Our Latest Report on CADE

Cadence Bank Trading Down 1.0%

CADE stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,488,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 191,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,481,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,301,000 after acquiring an additional 980,369 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,520,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,589,000 after acquiring an additional 32,362 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,619,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,889,000 after acquiring an additional 193,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,831,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,953,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.