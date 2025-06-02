Wall Street Zen Upgrades Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average is $110.56. Prologis has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 869,310 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,994,557,000 after purchasing an additional 882,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,853,000 after purchasing an additional 610,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,282,000 after acquiring an additional 334,907 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

