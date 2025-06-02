Waterdrop (WDH) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:WDH opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $516.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of -0.36. Waterdrop has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Waterdrop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Waterdrop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waterdrop

Waterdrop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.