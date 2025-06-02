What is Chardan Capital’s Forecast for RCKT FY2025 Earnings?

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.24) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.32). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3%

RCKT stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $264.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at $685,848.50. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,814.40. This trade represents a 2.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.