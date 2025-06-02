What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:BMO FY2025 Earnings?

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Thursday, May 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $11.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.45. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2026 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$163.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$145.42.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at C$147.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$109.02 and a one year high of C$151.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$135.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.76.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

See Also

