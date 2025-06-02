What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Nordson Q3 Earnings?

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $10.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2026 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NDSN. KeyCorp cut their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.17.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $212.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson has a twelve month low of $165.03 and a twelve month high of $266.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.64 and its 200 day moving average is $211.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,553,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 123,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Nordson by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.