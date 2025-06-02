What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for TSE:WEE FY2025 Earnings?

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.72) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.71). Roth Capital also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Performance

