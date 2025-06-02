What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for WTRG Q2 Earnings?

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

WTRG stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,061,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,256 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,726,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,296,000 after buying an additional 1,597,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,690,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,025,000 after acquiring an additional 236,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,331,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,985,000 after acquiring an additional 601,026 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

