What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for CPRX FY2025 Earnings?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 129.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 140,129 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,115,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $4,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,912.64. This represents a 74.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,649. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

