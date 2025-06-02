WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on WideOpenWest from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of WOW stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $6,098,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,722,000. LB Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 7,069,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421,041 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,108,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 273,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 204,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

