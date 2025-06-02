William Blair Comments on e.l.f. Beauty Q2 Earnings

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $114.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $112.61 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 18,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $2,021,946.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,388.37. This trade represents a 25.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,001 shares of company stock worth $12,996,483. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

