WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMIGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,200 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 473,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIMI opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

Featured Articles

