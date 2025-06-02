WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Up 81.3% in May

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCBR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ WCBR opened at $30.11 on Monday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.46 million, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

